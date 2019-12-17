Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: Protests against citizenship bill in India hurt INR

USD/INR trades at fresh weekly highs above 71 amid political unrest in India
After encountering stiff resistance several times since the start of the week near the 71 mark, the USD/INR pair gathered momentum and touched its highest level in a week at 71.068 on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on the day at 71.050.
USD/INR fails to resist once again above 71.00 amid trade skepticism
USD/INR failed another attempt above the 71 handle, as the Indian rupee was rescued by increased foreign fund inflows into the local equities.
The Indian benchmarks, BSE Sensex and NSE index hit fresh record highs, tracking gains in their Asian and Wall Street counterparts, in light of the optimism over US-China trade resolution.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.0395
|Today Daily Change
|0.1200
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|70.9195
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.3428
|Daily SMA50
|71.2447
|Daily SMA100
|71.2102
|Daily SMA200
|70.2611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.139
|Previous Daily Low
|70.67
|Previous Weekly High
|71.2852
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.328
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.9598
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.8492
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.4405
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.149
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.3785
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.618
