Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: Protests against citizenship bill in India hurt INR

USD/INR trades at fresh weekly highs above 71 amid political unrest in India

After encountering stiff resistance several times since the start of the week near the 71 mark, the USD/INR pair gathered momentum and touched its highest level in a week at 71.068 on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on the day at 71.050.

USD/INR fails to resist once again above 71.00 amid trade skepticism

USD/INR failed another attempt above the 71 handle, as the Indian rupee was rescued by increased foreign fund inflows into the local equities.

The Indian benchmarks, BSE Sensex and NSE index hit fresh record highs, tracking gains in their Asian and Wall Street counterparts, in light of the optimism over US-China trade resolution.

