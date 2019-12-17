Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: Protests against citizenship bill in India hurt INR

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

USD/INR trades at fresh weekly highs above 71 amid political unrest in India

After encountering stiff resistance several times since the start of the week near the 71 mark, the USD/INR pair gathered momentum and touched its highest level in a week at 71.068 on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on the day at 71.050.

USD/INR fails to resist once again above 71.00 amid trade skepticism

USD/INR failed another attempt above the 71 handle, as the Indian rupee was rescued by increased foreign fund inflows into the local equities.

The Indian benchmarks, BSE Sensex and NSE index hit fresh record highs, tracking gains in their Asian and Wall Street counterparts, in light of the optimism over US-China trade resolution.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.0395
Today Daily Change 0.1200
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 70.9195
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3428
Daily SMA50 71.2447
Daily SMA100 71.2102
Daily SMA200 70.2611
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.139
Previous Daily Low 70.67
Previous Weekly High 71.2852
Previous Weekly Low 70.328
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.9598
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.8492
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.4405
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.211
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.149
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.3785
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.618

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

