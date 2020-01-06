Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: Oil rally to weigh over Rupee, hurdle at 72.12 could be tested

India: Current account deficit narrows

ANZ analysts point out that led by a smaller merchandise trade deficit, India’s current account deficit narrowed to 0.9% of GDP in Q2 FY20 (quarter ending September).

Key Quotes: “Both FDI and portfolio investment remained resilient allowing the basic balance of payments to return to a surplus.”

Oil rally to weigh over Rupee, hurdle at 72.12 could be tested

The USD/INR pair looks set to test key resistance above 72.00 with oil rallying to multi-month highs on US-Iran tensions.

Brent oil is currently trading at $70.42, its highest level since May 2019. The black gold is currently representing a 16.7 percent gain on the low of $60.32 registered in early December.

India imports more than 80% of its oil requirements and the rise in crude prices increases India's annual oil import bill.

