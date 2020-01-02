Indian Rupee News and Forecast: USD/INR - Greenback starting 2020 near 71.40 against Indian rupee

India: Will December CPI inflation overshoot 7%? – Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered analysts are expecting India’s CPI inflation in December to have risen to 6.9%, the highest since August 2014 (when it last hit the 7% mark), which is due to release on 13 January.

“Rising food prices, led by vegetables, remain the key driver with food inflation likely jumping to double digits after six years. Weather disruptions have hurt vegetable supply (especially onions); this has contributed significantly to the recent increase in inflation.”

“For instance, while November headline CPI inflation was 5.5%, it was way lower at 3.5% excluding vegetables. Similarly, we expect CPI inflation excluding vegetables at 3.6% in December. Prices of other food sub-components like pulses, milk, egg, meat and fish and edible oils are also witnessing upward pressure.” Read more...



USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback starting 2020 near 71.40 against Indian rupee

In 2019, USD/INR has been consolidating the 2018 bull run while trading above the 100/200-period weekly simple moving averages.

USD/INR daily chart

In the second part of December, the market formed a bear flag below the 71.60 resistance. A bearish break below the 71.20 support level can open the doors for a drop towards the 70.40 key support level. Then, if the sellers overcome 70.40, the market has room to fall to the 69.40 and 68.40 levels. Resistances can be seen near 71.60, 72.00 and 72.40 levels. Read more...

India: Investment improved in Q3-FY20 – Standard Chartered

Analysts at Standard Chartered point out that India’s Capex data published by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) for Q3-FY20 (ended December 2019) shows a sequential improvement in most investment variables after two quarters of sharp declines.

“A few large projects drove the improvement; we believe sustainability is key. New project announcements jumped nearly threefold on a q/q basis due to a large aircraft procurement announcement. However, even after adjusting for this one-off factor, new announcements were up 30% q/q, led by the private sector. Project completions nearly doubled q/q, driven by two large private-sector project completions in the steel and housing sectors. Projects under implementation remained stable, with a marginal increase in private projects.” Read more...