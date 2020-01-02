Indian Rupee News and Forecast: USD/INR - Greenback starting 2020 near 71.40 against Indian rupee

India: Will December CPI inflation overshoot 7%? – Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered analysts are expecting India’s CPI inflation in December to have risen to 6.9%, the highest since August 2014 (when it last hit the 7% mark), which is due to release on 13 January.
Key Quotes
“Rising food prices, led by vegetables, remain the key driver with food inflation likely jumping to double digits after six years. Weather disruptions have hurt vegetable supply (especially onions); this has contributed significantly to the recent increase in inflation.”
“For instance, while November headline CPI inflation was 5.5%, it was way lower at 3.5% excluding vegetables. Similarly, we expect CPI inflation excluding vegetables at 3.6% in December. Prices of other food sub-components like pulses, milk, egg, meat and fish and edible oils are also witnessing upward pressure.” Read more...
USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback starting 2020 near 71.40 against Indian rupee
In 2019, USD/INR has been consolidating the 2018 bull run while trading above the 100/200-period weekly simple moving averages.
USD/INR daily chart
In the second part of December, the market formed a bear flag below the 71.60 resistance. A bearish break below the 71.20 support level can open the doors for a drop towards the 70.40 key support level. Then, if the sellers overcome 70.40, the market has room to fall to the 69.40 and 68.40 levels. Resistances can be seen near 71.60, 72.00 and 72.40 levels. Read more...
India: Investment improved in Q3-FY20 – Standard Chartered
Analysts at Standard Chartered point out that India’s Capex data published by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) for Q3-FY20 (ended December 2019) shows a sequential improvement in most investment variables after two quarters of sharp declines.
Key Quotes
“A few large projects drove the improvement; we believe sustainability is key. New project announcements jumped nearly threefold on a q/q basis due to a large aircraft procurement announcement. However, even after adjusting for this one-off factor, new announcements were up 30% q/q, led by the private sector. Project completions nearly doubled q/q, driven by two large private-sector project completions in the steel and housing sectors. Projects under implementation remained stable, with a marginal increase in private projects.” Read more...
EUR/USD falls below 1.12 as the dollar kicks off 2020 on a stronger note
EUR/USD has dropped sharply below 1.12, paring previous gains as the greenback is recovering. China's RRR cut and hopes for a US-Sino trade deal are boosting stocks.
GBP/USD tumbles under 1.32 amid Brexit uncertainty, USD strength
GBP/USD kicked off the new year by retreating from the highs it reached in the dying days of 2019 and trades closer to 1.3150. Uncertainty about the future UK-EU relations is weighing on sterling.
Bitcoin loses momentum against Ethereum in 2020
Bulls are in place to boost the Ether in the short term. XRP/USD shows an upward divergence in the short term. Bitcoin may suffer significant losses in the coming weeks.
Gold trades above $1520 despite broad USD strength
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $50 in December and closed the year at $1517. By adding more than $200 in 2019, the pair registered its largest annual gain since 2010.
USD/JPY inches higher toward 109 on upbeat mood, USD recovery
Thin market conditions remain despite markets returned to regular working hours. The US calendar includes today the December Markit Manufacturing PMI, expected at 52.5. USD/JPY underpinned by a better market mood, upside still limited.