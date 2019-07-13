Indian Officials: India-US trade talks end without major progress - Reuters

Reuters quotes Indian officials with knowledge of the discussions, as saying that the trade negotiations between the US and India ended on Friday without any progress.

The stand-off remains over a range of disputes over tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by both sides.

One of the senior Indian officials said “No breakthrough” reached in the trade talks.

The issues on agricultural commodities, e-commerce, and steel and aluminum, have been put on hold until Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visits Washington next month for talks. Goyal will meet with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer next month.

The Indian Rupee could come under pressure on the above news and extend Friday’s losses, with USD/INR likely to test the immediate supply zone near 68.85/90 levels.