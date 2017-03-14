Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
FED
BREXIT
COMMODITIES
India WPI Inflation increased to 6.55% in February from previous 5.25%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
India WPI Inflation increased to 6.55% in February from previous 5.25%
FXStreet
|
7 minutes ago
EUR/USD losing the grip near 1.0650, ZEW eyed
FXStreet
|
9 minutes ago
EUR/CHF: Technical configuration has improved markedly - Natixis
FXStreet
|
9 minutes ago
Fed: Yellen’s framework points to four hikes - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
12 minutes ago
GBP/USD slumps to lows near 1.2170, despite Brexit clarity
FXStreet
|
26 minutes ago
China: Encouraging start to 2017 - NAB
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
AUD/JPY attempts recovery, but stays below 87 amid risk-off
FXStreet
|
55 minutes ago
US: Market still thinks the Fed will drag its heels - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
05:38 GMT
Reuters poll: BOJ expected to pull back from stimulus maybe as early as this year
FXStreet
|
05:10 GMT
USD/HUF sticking to tight trading ranges
FXStreet
|
05:01 GMT
Australia: Businesses conditions down, but still solid – ANZ
FXStreet
|
05:01 GMT
India’s Nifty 50 hits lifetime high of 9,122
FXStreet
|
04:45 GMT
USD longs lurched higher, EUR shorts surged - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
04:39 GMT
China’s bank funding gets even more twisted with the negotiable CD - WSJ
FXStreet
|
04:36 GMT
Fed: Market still projects less than three hikes this year - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
04:35 GMT
USD consolidating ahead of this week’s FOMC meeting - ANZ
FXStreet
|
04:31 GMT
EUR/USD flat-lined around 1.0650, eyes German ZEW for fresh impetus
FXStreet
|
04:30 GMT
Australia: Business survey suggests solid near-term activity, despite easing from multi-year high - NAB
FXStreet
|
04:28 GMT
Reuters on China retail sales miss
FXStreet
|
03:42 GMT
China Press: PBOC official sees slower home mortgage growth
FXStreet
|
03:32 GMT
Load More content ...