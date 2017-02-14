Skip to main content
India WPI Inflation: 5.25% (January) vs 3.39%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 06:33 GMT
USD/JPY eyes 113 amid resurgent Yen demand
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 06:25 GMT
BOJ’s Kuroda: Unlikely that global trade will regain pre-crisis growth pace
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 06:07 GMT
When is German prelim Q4 GDP and how could affect EUR/USD?
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 05:59 GMT
Ex-BOJ’s Shirai: Monetary policy isn't the key to boosting Japan's sluggish economy
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 05:43 GMT
Riksbank to show a significant change of tact on Wednesday – Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:53 GMT
India Monetary Policy Review - NAB
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:39 GMT
Japan Capacity Utilization dipped from previous 3% to 0.6% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:36 GMT
Japan Capacity Utilization climbed from previous 3% to 3.2% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:36 GMT
Japan Industrial Production (YoY) increased to 3.2% in December from previous 3%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:34 GMT
Japan Industrial Production (MoM) up to 0.7% in December from previous 0.5%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:34 GMT
US dollar index halts 3-day rally, corrects below 101
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:26 GMT
Sources: National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has resigned - CNN
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:11 GMT
Fed Yellen’s testimony: Expect no new surprises – BAML
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:07 GMT
Bitcoin is back below $1000
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:01 GMT
USD/JPY finds good support near 5-DMA
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 03:58 GMT
Will Brent oil hold above 50-DMA?
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 03:50 GMT
USD/CAD: Bottom fishing - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 03:29 GMT
Dollar Longs at lowest in three months - Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 03:21 GMT
GBP/USD: Bears guarding 20-DMA barrier ahead of UK CPI
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 03:20 GMT
