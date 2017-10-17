India: Twin-deficit problem seems to be resurfacing - ING

India: Twin-deficit problem seems to be resurfacing - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Prakash Sakpal, Economist at ING suggests that ING is forecasting a range trading in USD/INR around 65.00 over the next 12 months.
Key Quotes
“Exports surged by 25.7% YoY and imports by 18.1% in September, data over the weekend showed. It was a strongest export print in the current financial year started in April 2017, putting 1HFY18 growth at 12.0% YoY, an acceleration from -1.7% a year ago. But 25.2% 1HFY18 import growth was an even bigger positive swing from -13.2% a year ago, of which more than a fifth was oil-related. The trade balance posted a US$72.1bn deficit in 1HFY18, US$28bn wider on the year.”
“One of the twin-deficits, the fiscal deficit started thrashing Indian financial assets in September. And the other one, the current account deficit seems to be popping its head up again. At US$14.3bn in 1QFY18 the current deficit was the largest in four years and it came off the US$39.9bn customs trade deficit, which continued to widen in 2QFY18. We expect close to 1.5% of GDP current account deficit and about 4% of GDP fiscal deficit in FY2018 (cons: 1.5% and 3.6%, FY2017: 0.7% and 3.5%).”
“Better activity data last week has driven USD/INR below 65.00 (spot 64.93). We think it would take continued good economic news or a dramatic weakening in the USD for the pair to retest the August low of 63.58. We forecast range trading around 65.00 over the next 12 months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.