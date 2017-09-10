India: RBI to remain on hold - NAB

The RBI held the benchmark policy Repo rate at 6% in its latest meet and this was expected, in light of recent higher readings for headline and core inflation, explains the research team at NAB.

Key Quotes

“NAB Economics is forecasting the RBI to remain on hold and maintain the Repo rate at 6%. At this juncture, supply-side measures are more likely to benefit the Indian economy than a cut in policy rates.”

“This decision was in line with market expectations. This comes against a backdrop of a weak June quarter 2017 growth outcome, which at 5.7%yoy was the weakest since March 2014. However, since the previous August meeting, there has been an uptick in inflationary pressures.”

“From a recent low of 1.5% yoy in June, inflation accelerated to 3.4% yoy in August, as the impact of favourable base effects faded away. Looking at food inflation – which has a share of around 45% of the CPI basket – there was a moderate increase over the past 2 months.”

“From a -2.1% fall in June, food price inflation rose by 1.5% in August, still low by historical standards. The prices of pulses continued to fall sharply, but the decline has stabilised somewhat. The overall rise in food prices was driven largely by accelerating prices for vegetables and fruits. The RBI also noted higher prices for prepared meals.”

“Another concern for the RBI has been the jump in core inflation (inflation excluding food and fuel). From a recent low of 3.9% in June, core inflation escalated to 4.5% in August. This was driven largely by increasing housing costs. Rising fuel prices led to increases in transport costs, and prices rose in healthcare as well. Price pressures in education remained similar to June, although inflation decelerated in the personal care and effects category. The RBI monitors core inflationary pressures as it gives a measure of inflation persistence in the economy.”

“While mindful of inflationary pressures, the RBI was unhappy with the banking sector regarding the pace of transmission of earlier cuts in the policy rate. The RRBI indicated that the internal benchmarks used by banks to price loans have provided insufficient in facilitating effective monetary transmission. Instead, it suggested the use of external benchmarks such as the RBI’s repo rate to price loans. Banks would be allowed to set their own spread. Adopting this would allow for greater transparency and make it easier for consumers to compare loan offerings from the various banks. The RBI indicated that this new pricing framework is expected to come into effect around March 2019.”

