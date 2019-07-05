India raises import duties on gold, other precious metals - Reuters

In its Federal Budget announced earlier today, the Indian Finance Ministry raised the import duties on gold and other precious metals to 12.5% from 10%, Reuters reports.

The policymakers raise the import duties on the precious metals in an attempt to narrow a gaping current account deficit and arrest a decline in the Rupee.

It's worth noting that India is the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China.

On Comex, gold futures are seen slipping towards 1415 levels amid a rebound in the US Treasury yields and dollar, as all eyes remain focused on the US payrolls data release.