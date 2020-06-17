India needs to rid two misjudgments on border situation – Global Times

According to an editorial opinion piece carried by China’s highly influential news outlet, Global Times, “the arrogance and recklessness of the Indian side is the main reason for the consistent tensions along China-India borders.”

“In recent years, New Delhi has adopted a tough stance on border issues, which is mainly resulted from two misjudgments.”

It believes that China does not want to sour ties with India because of increasing strategic pressure from the US, therefore China lacks the will to hit back provocations from the Indian side.

In addition, some Indian people mistakenly believe their country's military is more powerful than China's.

These misperceptions affect the rationality of Indian opinion and add pressure to India's China policy.

China does not want to clash with India and hopes to peacefully deal with bilateral border disputes.

This is China's goodwill, not weakness. How could China sacrifice its sovereignty in exchange for peace and bow to threats from New Delhi?”

This comes after Chinese and Indian troops were engaged in a serious physical clash in Galwan Valley on Monday. The Indian side said three Indian soldiers were killed. The Chinese military did not release their exact figures of causalities.

USD/INR challenges seven-week tops

The Indian rupee remains under pressure on simmering India-China tensions, as USD/INR challenges seven-week highs of 76.31.

At the time of writing, the cross adds 0.06% to trade at 76.29.