India: MPC indicates more policy space to cut – Standard Chartered

Analysts at Standard Chartered note that India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the repo rate by 25bps to 5.15%, in line with consensus and their expectations, while maintaining its accommodative stance.
Key Quotes
“This is the third consecutive policy meeting when MPC members voted to cut rates with full consensus – all six members voted for a cut, except one who voted in favour a larger cut of 40bps.”
“The tone of the policy statement and guidance is clearly dovish, as (1) the MPC statement acknowledged there is more policy space to address growth concerns; and (2) the committee decided to continue with its accommodative stance, as long as necessary, to revive growth while ensuring inflation is within the target. The MPC’s action and stance were not surprising after a shocking Q1-FY20 (ending June 2020) GDP print and continued weak momentum in economic activity amid benign inflationary pressures.”
“The key question is how much more policy space the MPC has, to support growth. The MPC has reduced repo rates by 135bps (including the October cut) since the beginning of 2019, amid ample liquidity conditions. While the release of the minutes in the next two weeks will provide more colour, we maintain our view that the MPC is likely to cut rates to 4.75% by FY21 as the growth recovery is likely to remain modest.”
“The MPC also sharply reduced its FY20 GDP growth projection to 6.1% (the lowest in the last six years) from 6.9%, which clearly widens the output gap and thus provides more room for rate cuts. Inflation projections were left largely unchanged. While the half-yearly monetary policy report forecasts a rebound in FY21 GDP growth to 7%, we believe this will be revised downward in future quarters. Demand has weakened and sentiment remains soft. Thus, we expect a recalibration of market expectations, which has so far seen 5% as a likely floor for policy rates in this cycle.”
“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI’s) recent decision, which mandates banks to link their lending rates with external benchmarks (like the repo rate), is another reason we believe repo rates are likely to be reduced lower than 5% in this easing cycle.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, consolidating the gains a series of disappointing US figures. US Non-Farm Payrolls carry lower expectations than usual, while wages are set to remain high.
GBP/USD stabilizing around 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, steadying amid media reports that the EU has given UK PM Johnson until October 11 to improve his Brexit proposal which is supported at home. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
USD/JPY struggles below 107.00 handle, NFP awaited
A late recovery in the US equity markets helped bounce off lows on Thursday. Fed rate cut expectations kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped gains. All eyes remain glued to Friday’s release of the closely watched US NFP report.
Gold up little, lacks follow-through as focus remains on NFP
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Friday, albeit remained well below the overnight swing high to over one-week tops. All eyes remain glued to Friday’s important release of the NFP report.
Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Meager job growth likely – Five EUR/USD scenarios
Fears are growing that American hiring is slowing down – that has already hurt the dollar – but can EUR/USD rise? September's Non-Farm Payrolls report is eyed with fear and may trigger more volatility than normal – breaking the trend of relatively muted reactions.