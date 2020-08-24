India moves to cut Huawei gear from telecoms network – FT

Amid hardships in the US and the UK, China’s Huawei is likely to witness further revenue problems as the world’s second-biggest mobile market is also inching closer to cut the company’s telecom presence on their land. Financial Times (FT) relies on the industry executives to cite the border tension between New Delhi and Beijing as the reason for the attempts to phase out the telecom giant.
Key quotes
India is phasing out equipment from Huawei and other Chinese companies from its telecoms networks over an escalating border dispute, striking a fresh blow to the beleaguered technology giant in one of its most important markets.
New Delhi has not issued any formal written ban on Chinese equipment suppliers like Huawei and ZTE, nor has prime minister Narendra Modi’s government made any such public pronouncements.
However, industry executives and government officials say key ministries have clearly indicated that local telecom service providers should avoid using Chinese equipment in future investments, including in 5G networks.
“It’s open now that the government is not going to allow Chinese equipment,” a top telecom industry executive told the FT. “There is now clarity... It’s really game over.” India’s telecoms department, the executive added, “has already disallowed 5G testing with Chinese vendors”.
Huawei has been one of the three biggest telecom equipment suppliers in India, which is the world’s second-biggest mobile market, with more than 850m users. It has had significant contracts with Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and state-owned BSNL.
FX implications
News like this portrays the Sino-American tussle and should ideally weigh on the market’s risk-tone sentiment. However, the latest risk-on mood is yet to get vanished and hence S&P 500 Futures kick-starts Tuesday on the positive side above 3,400.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Struggles below 0.7200 despite broad risk-on mood
AUD/USD attempts recovery from 0.7153 after flashing third consecutive day under 0.7200 mark. Virus vaccine/treatment optimism gained support from US COVID-19 figures. No major data/events on the calendar, virus headlines, chatters over Jackson Hole Symposium will be the key.
XAU/USD reverses from five-day highs and hits fresh daily lows under $1960
Gold is falling modestly on Monday after being unable to hold onto gains and following recovery of the US dollar during the American session. The ounce peaked at $1,962, but it quickly turned to the downside.
USD/JPY continues to move sideways below 106.00
USD/JPY is struggling to find direction on Monday. S Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00. Upbeat market mood keeps safe-haven JPY's gains limited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI testing key resistance structure, anchored by increasing COVID-19 cases
Failures above $40 and break below support opens risk back to test the prior resistance set in April of this year some $10 lower from today.