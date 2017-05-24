Skip to main content
India M3 Money Supply increased to 7.8% from previous 6.2%
FXStreet Team
India M3 Money Supply increased to 7.8% from previous 6.2%
May 24, 14:26 GMT
Five takeaways from Trump's first budget - BBH
May 24, 14:25 GMT
USD/CAD plummets to lows on steady BoC
May 24, 14:11 GMT
Bank of Canada maintains overnight rate target at 1/2 per cent
May 24, 14:04 GMT
GBP/JPY has been sidelined
May 24, 14:01 GMT
United States Existing Home Sales (MoM) below expectations (5.65M) in April: Actual (5.57M)
May 24, 14:01 GMT
USD/CHF remains flat on the day, awaiting FOMC minutes
May 24, 14:00 GMT
Canada BoC Interest Rate Decision meets forecasts (0.5%)
May 24, 14:00 GMT
United States Existing Home Sales Change (MoM) came in at -2.3%, below expectations (-1.1%) in April
May 24, 14:00 GMT
US stocks slightly higher as investors keenly await FOMC minutes
May 24, 13:59 GMT
GBP/USD tumbles to lows near 1.2930
May 24, 13:51 GMT
Belgium Leading Indicator below forecasts (-0.5) in May: Actual (-1.1)
May 24, 13:40 GMT
EUR/GBP surges to fresh session peaks, reverses yesterday's losses post-Draghi
May 24, 13:29 GMT
ESM: Greece won't need debt relief if it keeps its surplus above 3%/GDP for 20 years - Reuters
May 24, 13:26 GMT
US: House prices rise 1.4% in first quarter
May 24, 13:13 GMT
Fed Minutes to be carefully examined for any information to unwind the build-up of assets – Lloyds Bank
May 24, 13:12 GMT
EUR/USD bid on Draghi, back around 1.1200
May 24, 13:08 GMT
OPEC, non-OPEC committee recommends oil cuts at same level - Reuters
May 24, 13:07 GMT
Mexico 1st half-month Inflation above expectations (-0.39%) in May: Actual (-0.34%)
May 24, 13:01 GMT
Mexico 1st half-month Core Inflation came in at 0.15%, above forecasts (0.11%) in May
May 24, 13:01 GMT
Load More content ...