India intends to resume oil imports from Iran - ThePrint

The Modi government is keen to resume supply from Iran and is looking at ways to make payments in Indian rupee to get around US sanctions, two government sources told the Indian news agency ThePrint.

"Payments can be deposited in the Iranian bank and then Iranian authorities can decide how to utilise the money,” a government official reportedly said on Tuesday while adding further, "these talks have been held earlier too but got stalled due to elections. They will be revived and this will be one of the first focus areas of the government."

The quantum of oil imports from Iran, however, is expected to drop significantly.