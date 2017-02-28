Skip to main content
India Infrastructure Output (YoY) fell from previous 5.6% to 3.4% in January
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
11:32 GMT
President Trump’s address to congress: Clearer guidance? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
11:28 GMT
Trump’s speech is likely to be a broad wish list - BBH
FXStreet
|
11:24 GMT
USD/JPY a test of 111.60/55 not ruled out – UOB
FXStreet
|
11:23 GMT
USD/CAD: Clean breakout above the resistance levels should prove difficult - Natixis
FXStreet
|
11:20 GMT
Japan: First industrial production decline in six months since July 2016 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
11:14 GMT
US will get more defence products 'for our buck' - US President D.Trump
FXStreet
|
11:11 GMT
EUR/USD: Weighing the risks – Rabobank
FXStreet
|
11:10 GMT
Macron leads Le Pen 61/39% for 2nd round - OpinionWay poll
FXStreet
|
11:10 GMT
France: 2017 elections stealing the limelight – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
11:06 GMT
USD/JPY inter-markets: awaits Trump to resume prior appreciating move?
FXStreet
|
11:01 GMT
SSA Market: The long game - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
11:01 GMT
US: Focus on Trump’s “State of the Union” address - TDS
FXStreet
|
10:57 GMT
GBP/USD focus stays on 1.2401/08 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
10:54 GMT
BOE's Hogg: would be concerned if impact of GBP depreciation led inflation doesn’t fade over next 2-years
FXStreet
|
10:54 GMT
US: Today markets will be paying great attention to the political backdrop - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
10:45 GMT
USD: The Fed & President Trump’s policies are in focus – MUFG
FXStreet
|
10:39 GMT
EUR/SEK sharply lower post-GDP data
FXStreet
|
10:35 GMT
GBP/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.2450 ahead of Trump
FXStreet
|
10:25 GMT
EUR/SEK remains a ‘sell on rallies’ – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
10:12 GMT
