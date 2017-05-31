Skip to main content
India Infrastructure Output (YoY) down to 2.5% in April from previous 5%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
India Infrastructure Output (YoY) down to 2.5% in April from previous 5%
FXStreet
|
11:33 GMT
ECB officials are ready to drop the reference to downside risks – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
11:31 GMT
USD/RUB retreats from highs, back near 56.70
FXStreet
|
11:26 GMT
Canada: Looking for real Q1 GDP to grow at a 4.0% saar - TDS
FXStreet
|
11:26 GMT
EUR/USD surges through 1.1200 mark
FXStreet
|
11:08 GMT
United States MBA Mortgage Applications fell from previous 4.4% to -3.4% in May 26
FXStreet
|
11:01 GMT
China: PMIs data is largely positive – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
10:57 GMT
Canada: GDP growth to hit 4.2% q/q in Q1 – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
10:53 GMT
Stance on NOK remains cautious – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
10:51 GMT
German Bunds: Pullbacks cannot be ruled out - Natixis
FXStreet
|
10:50 GMT
WTI tumbles to lows, below $49.00 mark ahead of API report
FXStreet
|
10:45 GMT
EUR/USD could slip back to 1.1025 – UOB
FXStreet
|
10:38 GMT
USD/CHF correction higher could falter near 0.9845 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
10:37 GMT
GBP/USD stages a solid comeback, re-takes 1.2830
FXStreet
|
10:23 GMT
Portugal Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) remains at 1% in 1Q
FXStreet
|
10:07 GMT
Portugal Gross Domestic Product (YoY) remains unchanged at 2.8% in 1Q
FXStreet
|
10:07 GMT
USD/JPY still under pressure near 110.80
FXStreet
|
10:03 GMT
Australia’s “spectacular housing bubble” needs to be addressed - Citi
FXStreet
|
10:00 GMT
US: Pending home sales and Beige book in focus – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
09:57 GMT
Eurozone: Drop in inflation provides reality check - ING
FXStreet
|
09:37 GMT
Load More content ...