India increased its 2021/22 budget to fight pandemic – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Barnabas Gan evaluates the recently announced 2021/22 Union Budget.
Key Quotes
“India announced its Union Budget 2021/22 on 1 Feb 2021. In the speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Budget aims to provide opportunities for India economy to see sustainable growth. The Budget is expansionary with a fiscal deficit for FY2021/22 pencilled at INR15.1 trillion (6.8% of GDP; USD206 billion), down from a deficit of INR18.5 trillion (9.5% of GDP; USD252 billion).”
“The Budget highlights six pillars that are important for India’s economic growth and social resilience. They include (1) Health and Wellbeing, (2) Physical & Financial Capital and Infrastructure (3) Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, (4) Reinvigorating Human Capital, (5) Innovation and R&D and (6) Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.”
“The Budget also reflects the firm commitment of the Government to boost economic growth by investing in infrastructure development. This is echoed by the increase in capital expenditure by INR1.4 trillion (+34.5% y/y) over FY2020/21. However, revenue receipts are expected to remain subdued at INR17.9 trillion, below FY2020/21 initial estimates of INR20.2 trillion.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends advance as BOE's Governor Bailey hits the wires
GBP/USD trades firmly above the 1.2650 level after the UK Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, and hinted no rush in moving into negative rates. Slightly optimistic outlook adds to pound's strength.
DOGE needs to slice through critical resistance to retest all-time highs at $0.088
Dogecoin price breaks out of a symmetrical triangle consolidation due to buying pressure. The breakout was followed by Elon Musk's "Doge" tweet. Transaction history shows a large buyer concentration at $0.045 supporting the upswing.
XAU/USD bounces back above $1820, downside bias still intact
XAU/USD attempts a bounce after finding bids at $1816. Bearish 21-HMA is the level to beat on the road to recovery. RSI bounces off oversold conditions but remains bearish.
GameStop (GME): Calm between the storms? Stocks set for gains ahead of Yellen's meeting with regulators
NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100. Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.
US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline
DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.