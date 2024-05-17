Gold prices fell in India on Friday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 73,161 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, down INR 51 compared with the INR 73,212 it cost on Thursday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices decreased to INR 72,912 per 10 gms from INR 72,980 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts increased to INR 87,575 per kg from INR 87,300 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|75,730
|Mumbai
|75,490
|New Delhi
|75,485
|Chennai
|75,730
|Kolkata
|75,650
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price edges higher despite Fed officials suggest interest rates should stay higher for longer
- The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims increased by 222K for the week ending May 11 from 232K in the previous week, above the 220K estimated, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
- Housing Starts rose by 5.7% MoM to 1.36 million in April, while Building Permits dropped by 3% MoM in April to 1.44 million.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he saw signs of cooling inflation in the recent CPI report, but he prefers to watch the May and June data to gain confidence that the inflation doesn’t turn back the other way.
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said policy was well positioned, and it was too soon to say progress on inflation had stalled.
- Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin noted the central bank needs to keep borrowing costs high for longer to ensure inflation is on track to its target, citing higher prices in the services sector.
- Financial markets are currently pricing in nearly 75% odds of a Fed rate cut in September, an increase from 65% earlier in the week. The markets are also pricing in full 25 basis point (bps) rate cuts before the end of the year, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
