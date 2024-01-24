Share:

Gold prices fell in India on Wednesday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Gold price stood at 62,220 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, down INR 104 compared with the INR 62,324 it cost on Tuesday.

As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 62,141 per 10 gms from INR 62,124 per 10 gms.

Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 71,502 per kg from INR 71,090 per kg.

Major Indian city Gold Price Ahmedabad 64,425 Mumbai 64,225 New Delhi 64,240 Chennai 64,370 Kolkata 64,340

Global Market Movers: Gold Comex price draws support from a combination of factors

Retreating US Treasury bond yields keep the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive and turn out to be a key factor lending some support to the Comex Gold price amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

US military forces struck 3 facilities used by Iranian-affiliated militant groups in western Iraq in direct response to a series of escalatory attacks, raising the risk of a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

The incoming US macro data suggested that the economy is in good shape and gives the Federal Reserve more headroom to keep interest rates higher for longer, which should cap the non-yielding bullion.

The current market pricing indicates a greater chance of the first interest rate cut by the Fed in May, which was initially expected in March, and less aggressive policy easing than is now anticipated by investors.

The lack of strong follow-through buying warrants caution for bulls ahead of this week's key macro releases – the flash global PMIs, the Advance US Q4 GDP print and the US Core PCE Price Index.

The crucial US inflation data will influence expectations about the Fed's future policy actions, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and determine the near-term trajectory for the XAU/USD.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)