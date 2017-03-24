Skip to main content
India FX Reserves, USD increased to $366.78B from previous $364.11B
By
FXStreet Team
India FX Reserves, USD increased to $366.78B from previous $364.11B
FXStreet
|
39 minutes ago
BoE's Vlieghe: No need for tightening - BBH
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
Combination of real carry and value in EM FX remains attractive for the long term – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
USD/CHF struggling to defend 200-DMA, healthcare vote eyed
FXStreet
|
60 minutes ago
Juncker: UK will have to pay about GBP50 bln when it leaves the EU - BBH
FXStreet
|
11:06 GMT
Rotation within the 'good carry' basket as INR and ZAR outshine RUB and BRL – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
11:03 GMT
Macron holds lead 63/37 vs. Le Pen in the second round – latest Opinionway poll
FXStreet
|
11:02 GMT
EUR/USD still targets 1.0870/75 – UOB
FXStreet
|
11:00 GMT
Eurozone: Strong flash PMI readings reported for March - BBH
FXStreet
|
10:58 GMT
USD/CHF outlook neutral to negative near term – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
10:56 GMT
MXN: More to go as external balances improve – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
10:55 GMT
WTI holding on to $48.00 ahead of rig count
FXStreet
|
10:51 GMT
Export volumes should pick up to become more constructive on emerging markets – Standard Chartered
FXStreet
|
10:46 GMT
All eyes on US House vote on the health care act - BBH
FXStreet
|
10:39 GMT
USD/JPY reverse daily gains, retreats back to 111.00 handle
FXStreet
|
10:36 GMT
ECB's Praet: No risks to financial stability from Brexit
FXStreet
|
10:15 GMT
GBP/USD re-takes 1.2500 amid subdued USD, awaits House vote
FXStreet
|
09:53 GMT
United Kingdom BBA Mortgage Approvals below expectations (44.9K) in January: Actual (42.6K)
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
United Kingdom BBA Mortgage Approvals came in at 42.613K below forecasts (44.9K) in January
FXStreet
|
09:30 GMT
Moody's affirms New Zealand's AAA Issuer Rating, outlook stable
FXStreet
|
09:23 GMT
