India FX Reserves, USD fell from previous $363.15B to $362.79B
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 11:32 GMT
India Bank Loan Growth: 5% vs previous 5.1%
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 11:32 GMT
EUR/GBP seen around 0.8700 in 1-3 month – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 11:28 GMT
German FinMinistry Spokeswoman: not enough progress made on Greek bailout review - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 11:25 GMT
USD upside limited? – BTMU
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 11:22 GMT
Latest French poll: Le Pen narrows margins for second-round vote
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 11:18 GMT
UK consumers start to slam on the brakes - ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 11:09 GMT
USD/JPY testing session lows in sub-113.00 levels
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 10:59 GMT
ECB should continue to be open to rate cuts - ECB's Lane
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 10:58 GMT
GBP/JPY off lows, defends 200-DMA support for the time being
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 10:54 GMT
EUR/USD further downside expected – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 10:12 GMT
European Monetary Union Construction Output w.d.a (YoY) rose from previous 0.2% to 1.3% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 10:09 GMT
European Monetary Union Construction Output s.a (MoM) dipped from previous 0.4% to -0.2% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 10:09 GMT
EUR/GBP advances to session highs near 0.8580 on UK data
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 10:05 GMT
GBP/USD on its way to 1.2400 post-UK data
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 09:41 GMT
UK Retail Sales down 0.3% MoM in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 09:34 GMT
United Kingdom Retail Sales (MoM) below expectations (0.9%) in January: Actual (-0.3%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Retail Sales (YoY) came in at 1.5%, below expectations (3.4%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Retail Sales ex-Fuel (YoY) came in at 2.6% below forecasts (3.9%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Retail Sales ex-Fuel (MoM) registered at -0.2%, below expectations (0.7%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 09:31 GMT
Load More content ...