India FX Reserves, USD dipped from previous $362.79B to $362.73B
By
FXStreet Team
India FX Reserves, USD dipped from previous $362.79B to $362.73B
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 11:32 GMT
Latest Opinionway poll: Macron stretches lead in the French presidential race
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 11:21 GMT
WTI off highs, still above $54.00 ahead of rig count
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 11:19 GMT
EURUSD: Searching for a magic formula - HSBC
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 11:10 GMT
US: Trade balance more apt to deteriorate than improve – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 11:05 GMT
CAD vulnerable to CPI downside surprises - BNPP
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 10:54 GMT
EUR/USD struggles to rise back above 1.0600
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 10:45 GMT
HUF expected to pick up pace in the longer run – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 10:28 GMT
GBP/USD bullish above 1.2610/15 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 10:21 GMT
“We are raising our 2017 and 2018 GDP growth forecasts for the UK” - HSBC
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 10:09 GMT
Greece Producer Price Index (YoY) rose from previous 5.1% to 9.7% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 10:01 GMT
USD/JPY slides below 112.50 level, hits two-week lows
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 10:01 GMT
Italy Business Confidence above forecasts (104.6) in February: Actual (106.3)
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 10:01 GMT
Buba’s Dombret: No financial stability risk seen from Brexit impact on financial market
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:52 GMT
GBP/USD: Bears target 1.2500 amid tumbling UK yields
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:40 GMT
United Kingdom BBA Mortgage Approvals above forecasts (41.9K) in January: Actual (44.657K)
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:37 GMT
USD: Current conditions remain favourable for carry trades – MUFG
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:26 GMT
EUR/USD downside bias seems mitigated – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:26 GMT
EUR/USD taps 1.0600 mark and retreats
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:21 GMT
Brexit is a two way street for market access - Bundesbank’s Dombret
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:17 GMT
