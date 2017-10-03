Skip to main content
India FX Reserves, USD: $364.01B vs $362.79B
By
FXStreet Team
India FX Reserves, USD: $364.01B vs $362.79B
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
WTI off lows, near $49.60 ahead of US Payrolls
FXStreet
|
21 minutes ago
US NFP Preview: 8 major banks expectations from the February release
FXStreet
|
31 minutes ago
USD has lost its upside momentum against most major currencies - BBH
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
Portugal Consumer Price Index (MoM) meets forecasts (-0.2%) in February
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
Portugal Consumer Price Index (YoY) in line with expectations (1.6%) in February
FXStreet
|
35 minutes ago
UK: Weak economic releases overall - BBH
FXStreet
|
38 minutes ago
GBP/USD reverses UK data-led tepid recovery gains, NFP ahead
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
Japan: Sluggish recovery in foreign investment - Nomura
FXStreet
|
43 minutes ago
AUD/JPY momentum is supportive for attempt higher
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
NOK hurt by lower Brent – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
10:41 GMT
EUR/CHF: Important supports have hold well - Natixis
FXStreet
|
10:41 GMT
USD/JPY consolidating near multi-week tops ahead of NFP
FXStreet
|
10:38 GMT
US: Looking for an above-consensus 225K print of NFP - TDS
FXStreet
|
10:36 GMT
USD/JPY bullish above 115.60 – UOB
FXStreet
|
10:33 GMT
GBP/USD could see a minor rebound – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
10:28 GMT
EUR/USD extends post-ECB gains to 1.0620, NFP eyed
FXStreet
|
10:21 GMT
Follow EUR/NOK higher, Cautious on USD/CAD, NZD/USD – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
10:08 GMT
Greece Consumer Price Index - Harmonized (YoY) below expectations (1.5%) in February: Actual (1.4%)
FXStreet
|
10:05 GMT
US: NFP report to be scrutinised intensively following Fed hike speculation – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
10:05 GMT
