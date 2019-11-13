India: Economy has potential, but risks remain – ABN AMRO

Arjen van Dijkhuizen, senior economist at ABN AMRO, suggests that over the past year, India has lost some of its shine as growth has fallen back to a six-year low of 5.0% in Q2-2019 and recent economic data are not promising either.
Key Quotes
“We expect economic growth to recover in the coming years, as the government has embarked on fiscal and monetary stimulus while we assume some stabilisation in the external environment following a difficult 2019.”
“One of the most important risks that could derail this outlook stem from the weaknesses in India’s financial sector, with challenges related to the areas of shadow banking (illustrated by failures of several nonbank lenders) and weak asset quality at public banks (concentrated in the power sector).”
“Another risk stems from tensions with arch enemy Pakistan, which have flared up in the course of this year due to developments in Kashmir. Domestic political risks remain as well, partly reflecting tensions between different religious groups.”
“Fortunately, India’s external position has improved over the past years, as the current account deficit has fallen back to an expected 1.5% of GDP this year. Moreover, FX reserves have continued to rise and are now covering seven months of imports and almost four times short-term external debt.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.10 amid weak US inflation, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses above 1.10 as US CPI missed with 2.3% YoY. Fed Chair Powell's all-important testimony on Capitol Hill is awaited. Concerns about US-Sino relations weigh on markets.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Gold: Recovering from 3-month lows, not out of the woods yet
Having found some support near 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move in the previous session, gold managed to gain some follow-through traction on Wednesday.
Cryptocurrencies: Libra launches crypto-space arms race
Facebook’s Libra project has sparked a race for a cake valued at $80.14 trillion (world GDP). Tunisia was the first to enter the world of digitized currencies, China will not be the last.