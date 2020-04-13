India considers opening some industries amid lockdown – Bloomberg

During Monday’s Asian session, Bloomberg came out with the news that India is considering to allow certain types of manufacturing and services to resume with restrictions to kick-start the economy and avoid job losses even as the nation plans to extend the world’s biggest lockdown to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.
The news relies on a letter from Guruprasad Mohapatra, secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), to Ajay Bhalla, his counterpart in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Key quotes
Big companies, with proper sanitation and social distancing norms in place, in sectors such as textiles, automobiles, and electronic manufacturing should be considered to operate with 20-25 percent capacity.
The nation of 130 crore people is under a three-week lockdown in the biggest such restrictions anywhere in the world to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The shutdown could be extended by another two weeks, crippling the economy and making millions jobless. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations has warned that the sector may face 1.5 crore job losses alone due to order cancellations.
According to the letter, industries which should be allowed to start with minimum manpower on a single shift include:
- Heavy electrical items like transformers and circuit vehicles
- Telecom equipment and components including optic fiber cable Compressor and condenser units
- Steel and ferrous alloy mills
- Spinning and ginning mills, power looms
- Defence
- Cement plants
- Pulp and paper units
- Fertilizer plants
- Paints and dyes manufacturing
- All types of food and beverages
- Seeds processing units
- Plastic manufacturing units
- Automotive units
- Gems and jewellery sector units
- All units in special economic zones and export-oriented units
The DPIIT also recommended allowing:
- Housing and construction activity
- Manufacturing of rubber needed for healthcare
- Timbre, plywood that provide packaging material to pharma companies
- FMCG and other companies producing essential commodities
FX implications
The news fails to offer major moves amid the broad US dollar strength, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19)-led risk aversion, as well as Easter Monday holidays in most markets, except for India, China and Japan.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains flat even as bullish bets hit highest since June 2018
The buying interest in the single currency remains weak, keeping EUR/USD sidelined near 1.0935 while heading into the European session. Reports of bullish market positioning have so far failed to draw fresh bids for the common currency.
GBP/USD: Downbeat UK GDP forecast cap upside in Sterling
Sterling finds no takers as UK's finance minister warns of massive economic contraction. The coronavirus-led uncertainty could keep the US dollar better bid. European markets are closed on account of Easter Monday.
Forex Today: Easter Monday limits market moves amid virus-led risk-off
Asian session remains mostly illiquid amid off at Australia, New Zealand. A lack of major data / events from China, Japan also contributes to the market’s inactivity. Coronavirus-led risk aversion regains attention as the US tops Italy to be the global hotspot.
WTI: On the bids above monthly support trend line
WTI recovers from the short-term falling trend line. 50% Fibonacci retracement, the four-week-old falling trend line on bulls’ radars. Sellers can aim for $20 following the sustained break of the support line.
Gold: Drops 1%, bearish RSI divergence on 1H chart
Gold is flashing red on Monday despite the renewed coronavirus concerns and signs of risk-off in the US stock futures. Gold's hourly chart suggests scope for a deeper price pullback. Gold drops alongside losses in the US stock futures.