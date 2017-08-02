Skip to main content
India Cash Reserve Ratio unchanged at 4%
India Cash Reserve Ratio unchanged at 4%
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 10:36 GMT
EUR/USD: Bears eye 50-DMA amid widening French/German yield spread
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 10:28 GMT
AUD/USD further gains appear limited – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 10:26 GMT
EUR/GBP rejected by the top of its cloud - Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 10:23 GMT
Buy the dips in USD/CAD – Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 10:19 GMT
US Dollar toying with highs near 100.60
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 10:14 GMT
BOE Agents Survey: Consumer spending growth remained resilient, but expected to ease
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 09:51 GMT
WTI: Recovery stalls just below $ 52, EIA report eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 09:40 GMT
USD/CHF struggling to break through parity mark
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 09:13 GMT
RBI leaves key rates unchanged
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 09:13 GMT
Bigger fish to fry than watching EUR/USD – Societe General
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 09:04 GMT
India Reverse Repo Rate remains unchanged at 5.75%
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 09:04 GMT
EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK still appear cheap – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 09:02 GMT
USD remains in recovery-mode – BTMU
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 08:56 GMT
GBP/USD back above 1.2500, but for how long?
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 08:51 GMT
GBP/USD rangebound between 1.2350 and 1.2670 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 08:50 GMT
USD/CHF door open for a test of 1.0045 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 08:46 GMT
EUR/USD accelerates the downside to 1.0640
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 08:38 GMT
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a narrow trading band
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 08:28 GMT
USD/CAD deflates from 1.3200, trading flat near 1.3180
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 08:12 GMT
Load More content ...