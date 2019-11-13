Arjen van Dijkhuizen, senior economist at ABN AMRO, points out that India’s economic growth has cooled sharply since mid-2018.
Key Quotes
“After hovering around 8% yoy in 1H18, real GDP growth has continued to slow, reaching a six-year low of 5.0% yoy in Q219. This slowdown is broad based. Next to domestic factors, the deterioration in the external environment plays a role as well. India is less directly exposed to the global business cycle than China and other east Asian countries, but it is not immune to the global slowdown in GDP growth and trade.”
“Growth of fixed investment dropped from double digit levels last year to 3.5-4% yoy in the first half of this year, as business confidence has weakened (partly reflecting election uncertainty) and lending growth has slowed. India’s manufacturing PMI has dropped by more than three full points since the start of the year, to 50.6 in October.”
“Private consumption has also slowed materially, from 7-8% yoy during 2018 to 3.1% yoy in Q219, partly reflecting weaker consumer sentiment and the impact of higher taxes. The drop in car sales (around -30% yoy in July-September) is illustrative for the fact that the Indian consumer has become much more cautious, although some bottoming out is visible recently. Weakness in the car sector is a global phenomenon too.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of US inflation, Powell's testimony
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses above 1.10 as markets await US CPI and Fed Chair Powell's all-important testimony on Capitol Hill. Concerns about US-Sino relations weigh on markets.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Gold sticks to gains near $1,460 ahead of CPI, Powell
The once troy of the yellow metal is up marginally early in the European trading hours, navigating the area below $1,460 amidst a better mood in the dollar and the generalized offered tone in the safe havens.
Cryptocurrencies: Libra launches crypto-space arms race
Facebook’s Libra project has sparked a race for a cake valued at $80.14 trillion (world GDP). Tunisia was the first to enter the world of digitized currencies, China will not be the last.