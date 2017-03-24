Skip to main content
India Balance Payment $ declined to $-1.2B in 4Q from previous $8.5B
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
35 minutes ago
FXStreet
|
35 minutes ago
FXStreet
|
35 minutes ago
Infrastructure plan will likely leverage around $200 billion - U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin
FXStreet
|
42 minutes ago
GBP/USD: Pause within the overall downtrend - SocGen
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
There is further room for economic growth - U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin
FXStreet
|
52 minutes ago
USD/CAD tests daily highs post-CPI, 1.3400 closer
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
EUR/USD: Potential of the technical pattern is at 1.13 - SocGen
FXStreet
|
12:40 GMT
Upward dollar movement from tax could aid consumers, hurt exporters - U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin
FXStreet
|
12:36 GMT
GBP/USD keeps red below 1.25 handle post US data, House vote awaited
FXStreet
|
12:35 GMT
Canada: CPI rose 2.0% YoY in February
FXStreet
|
12:33 GMT
Canada Consumer Price Index - Core (MoM): 0.4% (February) vs 0.3%
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
United States Durable Goods Orders above forecasts (1.2%) in February: Actual (1.7%)
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Canada Consumer Price Index (MoM) meets forecasts (0.2%) in February
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Durable Goods Orders ex Transportation below forecasts (0.6%) in February: Actual (0.5%)
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Canada Consumer Price Index (YoY) below expectations (2.1%) in February: Actual (2%)
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Canada Bank of Canada Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) remains at 1.7% in February
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Optimistic that health care bill will pass - U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin
FXStreet
|
12:27 GMT
This is finally your chance for a great plan! - Donald Trump
FXStreet
|
12:19 GMT
GBP/USD bid above 1.2416/1.2391 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
12:16 GMT
