India: Analysing the fiscal impact of income tax cuts – Standard Chartered Bank

Economist at Standard Chartered Bank offered their take on the fiscal impact of an expected personal income tax cut – aimed at boosting consumption demand – by the Indian government.
Key Quotes:
“The market has shifted its focus to the budget presentation in early February, after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprised in December by not delivering a rate cut. A personal income tax cut aimed at boosting consumption demand is widely expected in the Union Budget for FY21 (year starting April 2020). The Direct Tax Code (DTC) recommendation committee has reportedly suggested a framework to simplify the tax framework by lowering individual income tax rates and phasing out various exemptions (such as housing rent allowances).”
“Lower income taxes could provide a short-term boost to consumption and growth, but fiscal space is constrained. We estimate the FY20 fiscal deficit at 3.8% of GDP – wider than the budgeted 3.3%. The fiscal deficit is clearly under pressure, and the government is looking to plug revenue gaps. The central government has asked states to improve indirect tax collection via increases in GST rates, which will be up for consideration at the next GST Council meeting on 18 December. We think an increase in the 5% GST rate and/or higher GST ‘Compensation Cess’ rates on some items (such as cigarettes) is likely.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead
GBP/USD retraces from the new seven-month highs of 1.3180 but remains strongly bid, as weekend polls have reaffirmed a solid lead for PM Johnson's Conservatives. Cable dropped on Friday amid upbeat US data.
EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, attempting a recovery after Germany reported an increase in exports in October. EUR/UDS dropped sharply on Friday amid upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls and weak German industrial output.
Forex Today: US-Sino trade tensions prevail, Boris closer to victory, EUR/USD licking its wounds
Trade talks: President Donald Trump has called on the World Bank to stop lending to China, a move that may aggravate tensions, with only six days to go until Washington is set to slap new tariffs on Beijing. Negotiations continue.
Gold: Sidelined after biggest daily decline in four weeks
Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having registered its biggest single-day decline in four weeks on Friday. China's data may embolden President Trump to take more aggressive measures.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range above mid-108.00s
USD/JPY was seen oscillating in a narrow band and consolidated last week’s losses. US-China trade uncertainties continued underpinning the JPY’s safe-haven status. Investors now seemed reluctant ahead of the latest FOMC monetary policy update.