Increasing signs that spread of coronavirus is slowing down – Danske Bank

Assessing the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, "there are increasing signs that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing down," noted Danske Bank analysts.
Key quotes
"Although the number of infected continues to grow day by day, the percentage increase is coming down. This suggests to us that the contagion rate has come down, hence the drastic measures taken by the Chinese authorities are starting to work."
"While there is uncertainty about the true number of infected in Hubei province, the same trend of a slowing growth rate is evident outside Hubei. Notably, the number of cases outside mainland China seems to be levelling off."
"Another positive development is that the death rate is so far very low outside Hubei province. Only 13 people have died outside the province giving a death rate of 0.2%. The death rate of normal flu in the US is 0.13%. In Hubei province, 414 people have died leading to a death rate of 3.1%."
