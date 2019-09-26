FX Strategists noted that odds for EUR/USD to break below YTD low at 1.0925 have increased.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The sharp decline in EUR that hit an overnight low of 1.0936 came as a surprise (NY close at 1.0941, -0.70%). While the sudden and rapid drop appears to be running ahead of itself, the weakness is not showing sign of stabilization just yet. From here, EUR could test the year-to-date low near 1.0925 first before stabilizing. At this stage, the prospect for a break of the next support at 1.0900 is not that high. On the upside, only a move above 1.0990 (minor resistance is at 1.0970) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We detected the weakened underlying tone in EUR on Tuesday (24 Sep, spot at 1.0995) and highlighted that EUR is likely to “edge lower” to the bottom of the expected 1.0925/1.1100 range first. While our expectation for EUR to move down was not wrong, instead of “edging lower”, EUR plunged yesterday (25 Sep) and registered the largest 1-day decline in 8 weeks (1.0941, -0.70%). Downward momentum has picked up considerably and the risk of a break of the year-to-date low of 1.0925 has increased. From here, a NY closing below 1.0925 would suggest EUR is ready to tackle the next support at 1.0870. All in, EUR is expected to stay under pressure unless it can move above the ‘strong resistance’ at 1.1010 within these few days”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive amid uptick in US yields, eyes Draghi's speech
EUR/USD is operating on slippery grounds, having printed a weakest daily close in over two years on Wednesday, and could drop below 1.09 if the ECB President Draghi defends his recent decision to restart the bond-buying program.
GBP/USD: Well bid ahead of UK’s House of Commons, Carney’s Speech
GBP/USD bounces off 21-day SMA after first-day of the UK’s Parliament showdown. The House leader Jacob Rees-Mogg indicated “an exciting announcement” for Thursday. The UK MPs will progress towards no-confidence motion.
USD/JPY under pressure, bull flag seen on 15-min chart
The pair is trading in the red amid a marginal decline in the futures on the S&P 500 index. USD/JPY has created a bull flag on the 15-minute chart. A move above 107.74 would confirm a flag breakout and could fuel a rally above 108.00.
Gold: Bulls leaning on 1500 psychological support
We have been seeing failures at critical upside levels but the 1500 psychological support is so far holding up. Should this give out, then bears will target a 50% mean reversion of the early July swing lows to recent highs around 1470.
Currency market implication amid trade war and impeachment headlines
At times the price action in FX events, like yesterday impeachment push might make one wonder whether the FX market cares about anything anymore.