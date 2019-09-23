Incoming ECB President Lagarde: Threat against trade is the biggest hurdle for global economy

In an interview with CNBC, incoming President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde argued that the threat against trade was the biggest hurdle for the global economy. Regarding the US economic outlook, "the US economy is in a very good place," Lagarde said.

Following these comments, the market sentiment remains sour in the American session with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield now losing more than 3% on a daily basis and Wall Street's main indexes staying in the negative territory.