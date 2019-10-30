Incoming ECB Chief Lagarde: Trade wars and political crises contribute to fragility

Reuters reports the latest comments from the incoming European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde, as delivered in an interview with French Radio, RTL.
Key Quotes:
Global economic growth is fragile.
Trade tensions, Brexit and geopolitics are taking a toll on confidence.
Some euro area states need to do more to promote economic growth.
Some states should use their budget surpluses for investment.
Not enough unity on budget policy within Euro.
We will see on future rate policy.
Amid a lack of comments on the monetary policy by Lagarde, the EUR/USD pair keeps its range near-daily tops around the 1.1120 region, as all eyes remain on the Fed.
