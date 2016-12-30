Inﬂation: Moving higher across DM – Goldman Sachs

‘Reﬂation’ is the theme du jour following Donald Trump’s unexpected emphasis on infrastructure spending in his acceptance speech on election night as noted by the analysts at Goldman Sachs.

Key Quotes

“Since then, market participants have been hard at work trying to ﬁgure out the policy agenda that Trump the president might pursue (distinct from the rhetoric of Trump the candidate). What seems clear to us, as argued above, is that economic issues, notably tax cuts, infrastructure spending and defense spending, are high on the agenda — a recipe for reﬂation.”

“There was a strong case for rising inﬂation in the US even before Trump’s victory. Our call for higher rates in long bonds this past year was premised more on a repricing of inﬂation risk and inﬂation risk premia than on a rise in real rates. And, globally, we expect rising energy prices to push up headline CPI across the major advanced economies in early 2017.”

“After years of deleveraging and highly accommodative monetary policy, we expect inﬂation to gain momentum in 2017 just as many countries are shifting their policy focus to ﬁscal instruments. For example, we are forecasting large boosts to public spending in Japan, China, the US and Europe, which should fuel inﬂationary pressures in those economies. Moreover, having had to work so hard for so long to get inﬂation even to the current low levels, the major central banks in developed markets sound increasingly willing to let inﬂation run above 2% targets.”