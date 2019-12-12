Impose tariffs, China will surely retaliate – Global Times

Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin responds on Wednesday to the latest Reuters report, citing three sources, as saying that US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with top trade advisers on Thursday to discuss planned Dec. 15 tariffs on some $160 billion in Chinese goods.

Hu tweeted out: “Impose tariffs, China will surely retaliate, such a trade war escalation scenario has been played several times. Washington won't be so naïve to still believe it can crush China, will it? A trade war that doesn't result in a trade deal will only be completely denied by history”.

Markets remain paralysed with cautious trading seen ahead of the ECB decision, UK election and Trump meeting with trade adviser on tariffs. USD/JPY is slightly firmer near 108.65 in the European session, tracking the gains in Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.