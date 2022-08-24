Oil stocks rise on possible OPEC supply cuts.

Penny oil stocks go parabolic as meme traders flood in.

OXY stock spikes to 4-year high.

Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) stock is up another 8% in Wednesday's premarket after advancing 10.5% on Tuesday. Oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday despite hopes for Iranian oil to come back to the market. The Iranian nuclear deal is still working through negotiations between the US, EU and Iran, but hopes were high for a deal that would see Iranian oil back on the market. Any increase in supply should theoretically reduce the price of oil, but OPEC is rumored to be mulling a production cut to offset any increase in supplies. Oil prices moved about 4% higher on Tuesday with WTI Crude back above $90 and closing at $94. All this set oil stocks on a bullish path, and notably Warren Buffet's new toy Occidental Petroleum (OXY) spiked 7% to close at a 4-year high.

IMPP stock news

Retail traders were burned last week from the debacle of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). Attention though has quickly turned to another old playbook – that of squeezing micro-cap oil stocks with tiny free floats. Stocks such as Houston American Energy Corporation (HUSA), Imperial Petroleum (IMPP), Indonesia Energy Corporation (INDO) and others moved noticeably higher on Tuesday. Most of these stocks also trended heavily across the main social media financial platforms with mostly bullish commentary or sentiment. IMPP is a tiny stock with a market cap of $76 million. It has a float of just 111 million shares.

IMPP stock forecast

These moves are pure momentum plays, so traders need to make sure not to get caught holding too long as with BBBY. IMPP has priors here just like HUSA and others. Back in March with energy prices soaring, a penny stock move across energy stocks went crazy with some huge spikes. In the space of just over a week in late February and March, IMPP stock moved up nearly 2,000%. Obviously, any form of technical analysis is pointless here. Watch for momentum to stall, a high premarket move that is not followed up in the main session. Also look out for related stocks such as HUSA and INDO beginning to stall.

Imperial Petroleum daily chart

The author is short BBBY.