IMMU Stock Price: Immunomedics Inc. continues to rise after being acquired by Gilead Sciences

- NASDAQ:IMMU rose for the second straight day after nearly doubling in price.
- Gilead shares remained flat on Tuesday after rising by 3% after the deal was announced.
NASDAQ:IMMU continued its upward rise towards the acquisition price of $88 per share that Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has agreed to pay for the biotech firm based out of New Jersey. Shares climbed a further 1.32% on Tuesday closing the trading session at $84.75 – which is down from briefly touching at all-time high prices of $86.91. IMMU stock is now up nearly 890% over the last 52-weeks compared to the 12.57% growth of the S&P 500. Of course, much of this has been enhanced by yesterday’s surge, so the true number pre-acquisition was still up nearly 380%.
Gilead investors seemed slightly more apprehensive about the deal, despite openly urging the pharmaceutical giant to start spending some of its large cash reserves. Before the deal to acquire Immunomedics, Gilead was sitting on about $30 billion in cash and had not made an acquisition since its 2017 purchase of Kite Pharma – a deal that probably did not turn out as lucrative as Gilead had hoped. The deal for Immunomedics cements Gilead's position in the oncology market and provides them with a tumour treatment that the behemoth was sorely missing. Trodelvy is Gilead’s first foray into breast cancer tumours as the other two treatments they have, Yescarta and Tecartus, are for treating blood cancers.
IMMU stock news
IMMU investors are still riding high after Monday’s jump and the fact that the stock continued to rise on Tuesday shows that not many are taking their profits and leaving. Trodelvy will provide an estimated $3-4 billion a year for Gilead, so the steep price that they did pay for Immunomedics should prove to pay itself off within a few years.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
