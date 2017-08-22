Immediate event risks ahead - Westpac

Immediate event risks ahead - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac note the forthcoming events for traders to pay attention to.
Key Quotes:
NZ: The Government’s Pre-Election Fiscal Update (PREFU) is expected to unveil an increased operating surplus thanks to a higher tax take. Markets will be interested in any changes to the bond issuance program.
Euro Area: ECB president Draghi gives a key note speech at the opening ceremony of the Lindau Meeting on Economic Sciences.
US: Jul new home sales are expected to be flat. Sales were up 9.1% in the year to June but momentum has slowed a little in recent months. Fedspeak involves Kaplan at a petroleum association lunch in Texas.
Flash Markit PMIs are released for Japan, the Euro Area and the US. The manufacturing PMI in the Euro Area has held above the other regions but pulled back last month to 56.6 from a cyclical high of 57.4. Questions surround whether the momentum will continue to slow as a stronger Euro affects competitiveness."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.