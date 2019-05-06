IMFs Lagarde: does not see threat of global recession brought on by multiple U.S. tariff threats

IMFs Lagarde has crossed the wires stating that she does not see a threat of global recession brought on by multiple U.S. tariff threats, but will tell G20 finance leaders in Japan, "do no harm" to recovery with more trade barriers and start liberalizing services trade.

Meanwhile, and according to BNP Paribas vis a report on Bloomberg, imposing tariffs on Mexican goods next week may end hopes for a trade deal with China,

Xingdong Chen, the bank’s Beijing-based chief China economist, said on Wednesday that implementing the duties on Mexico would be “very bad” and "the U.S. moving against Mexico would likely erode trust, signalling to China’s leaders that there’s “no point” in forging an agreement", he said.

Bloomberg's reported added, "In materials for a press briefing, BNP Paribas had said that “U.S.-China trade talks seem to have broken down.” Reasons include the possibility China is overconfident in its negotiating leverage, with “misplaced conviction” that Trump is eager to reach a deal before his 2020 reelection campaign."