IMF’s Gopinath: US return to 2019 GDP levels could take until 2022

To prevent divergence between rich and poor countries, health crisis needs to be ended, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday while presenting the IMF's World Economic Outlook, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Worse outcomes in health response to pandemic would worsen outlook, cause financial market turmoil."

"Where debt is unsustainable, it should be restructured sooner rather than later."

"Sovereign debt levels now at a record level of over 100% of GDP."

"US return to 2019 GDP levels could take until 2022."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.18% on a daily basis at 93.20.