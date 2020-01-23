IMF’s Georgieva: We are in a better place at the start of 2020 than in 2019

While speaking at World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Thursday, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva noted the following comments.

Uncertainty is the major downside risk for global economy.

Uncertain situation is the new normal.

Wants to see governments stepping up action.

The world is more shock-prone as it is interconnected currently.

We are in a better place at the start of 2020 than in 2019.

Sees signs of trade, industrial slowdown bottoming out.

Consensus is that global rates will be low for longer.

Fed, PBOC have policy space.

Other countries need to look at fiscal tools more closely.