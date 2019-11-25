IMF’s Georgieva: We are all watching carefully to how US-China trade talks proceed

Reuters reports the latest comments from the new International Monetary Fund Managing (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva, with the key headlines found below.

Key Quotes:

“Deflation is a story of the past to the relief of Japan and the rest of the world.”

“We think there is good possibility for Japan to pursue proactive fiscal stimulus and retain a growth rate as IMF projects or even a bit higher.”

“We are all watching carefully to how US-China trade talks proceed, what we hear from both sides give us some reason for cautious optimism.”

“We believe that gradual, further increase of consumption tax can help Japan deal with ageing population.”

“We think there is more space to, not immediately but over time, for Japan to rely more on consumption tax in funding cost of ageing population.”

“Combination of low interest rates and shrinking population have put an additional burden on regional banks, which BOJ is mindful of.”

“We're supportive about BOJ's 2% inflation target.”

“IMF's proposal on BOJ’s inflation target was made in capacity that several other central banks had started out with pointed targets, then moved to a band.”