IMF's Georgieva: Ukraine expected to see deep recession this year

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said its executive board on Wednesday approved $1.4 billion in emergency financing for Ukraine to help meet urgent spending needs and mitigate the economic impact of Russia's military invasion,” said Reuters.
The news also added, "The global lender said Ukrainian authorities had canceled an existing stand-by lending arrangement with the IMF, but would work with the fund to design an appropriate economic program focused on rehabilitation and growth when conditions permit."
While announcing the aid package, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said, “Russian invasion responsible for massive humanitarian and economic crisis in Ukraine.”
Additional comments
Ukraine's financing needs are large, urgent, and could rise significantly as the war continues.
Ukraine has stayed current on all debt obligations.
Ukraine likely to need additional large support for reconstruction once war ends.
FX implications
Markets fail to pay attention to the news amid anxiety ahead of the key Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey.
