IMF's Georgieva: Most worried about economic impact on developing and emerging countries

Countries most hit by the pandemic as a health problem now will not necessarily be worst hit economically, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday. "I'm most worried about the economic impact on developing and emerging countries," Georgieva added.

Additional takeaways

"Governments should focus on strengthening health systems."

"First government measures should be focused on avoiding bankruptcies and unemployment."

"When countries switch to recovery mode it will be important to avoid protectionism."

Market reaction

Markets remain risk-averse on Monday with Wall Street's main indexes erasing between 0.75% and 1.65%.