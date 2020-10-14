IMF's Georgieva: Countries must continue essential measures to ensure durable recovery

Countries must continue essential measures to ensure to protect lives and livelihoods to ensure a durable recovery, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Halting support to households and firms too early could risk serious, self-inflicted harm."
Public investment, especially in green projects and digital infrastructure, has the potential to create millions of new jobs, boosting productivity and income."
"Calling for urgent action now, including more grants, concessional credit and debt relief, to help low-income countries address heavy debt burdens."
"IMF has reached $280 billion in lending commitments, has mobilized additional $21 billion in zero-interest loans, considering additional options."
"Faster progress on vaccines against COVID-19, other medical solutions could add almost $9 trillion to global income by 2025."
Market reaction
These comments had no impact on market sentiment and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was last seen posting small daily gains at 3,514.
