IMF’s Georgieva: China GDP to grow 6% in 2020 vs. 5.8% prediction in October

In an exclusive interview with Caixin Global, the new head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva welcomed that the phase one trade deal between US and China.

Additional Quotes:

China and the U.S. as a “very positive step” for both countries and the world economy, and called for continuous discussions on broader policy topics.

Expects the agreement between the two countries to boost China’s growth to around 6% next year, up from the IMF’s previous estimate of 5.8% made in October.

Warned that this is just a trade truce. “To sustain the positive impact for the world, we need to go from trade truce to trade peace.”

The comments had little to no impact on the market mood, which remains cautiously optimistic. USD/JPY remains stuck on to the 109.50 support while Treasury yields drop nearly 1.50% and Wall Street futures pare back gains.