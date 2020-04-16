IMF's Georgieva: 50 countries will have received help from IMF by end of April

50 out of the 102 total countries seeking aid will have received help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for pandemic response by the end of April, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

"Japan, the UK, France, Australia and Canada made firm commitments to contribute $11.7 billion to boost the IMF aid to poor countries," Georgieva added. "Germany has also provided money for catastrophe fund for poorest members, boosting capacity to over $600 million."

Georgieva further noted that they were encouraged by the strength of unity within the IMFC Steering Committee and reiterated that the speed of assistance being provided by the IMF to countries facing economic standstill was essential.

Market reaction

These comments had little to no impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the USD/JPY pair was down 0.13% on the day at 107.34.