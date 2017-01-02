IMF’s Furusawa: US growth uncertain due to policy uncertainty

IMF’s Furusawa: US growth uncertain due to policy uncertaintyBy Dhwani Mehta
The IMF’s deputy managing director Mitsuhiro Furusawa crossed the wires last hour, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech at an event in Tokyo.
Key Headlines:
Uncertainty remains over US growth projections due to uncertainty about new administration's policy stance
Rising protectionism in advanced economies could affect Asia's prosperity
Asia continues to perform strongly, near-term outlook remains strong but downside risks dominate
Financial conditions in Asia have tightened after US election, currencies have depreciated vs dollar, capital inflows have been reversed
Uncertainties could contribute to financial volatility in coming months
China's reliance on policy stimulus is another risk
Flexible exchange rates, timely use of macroprudential policies together with stronger reserves buffers will be helpful