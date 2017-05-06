IMF’s Furusawa: US fiscal uncertainty & China's credit growth a risk to Asia economies

IMF Deputy Managing Director Mitsuhiro Furusawa is on the wires now, via Reuters, speaking at a seminar in Tokyo.

Key Points:

Lack of clarity about the size of expected US fiscal stimulus

China's rapid domestic credit growth

"Asia continues to be the world leader in growth helped by stronger demand and accommodative policies"

Near-term economic outlook clouded with significant uncertainties, risks

Faster US rate hike, significant rise of dollar could exacerbate public debt vulnerabilities in Asian countries

Asia's population growth is projected to fall to zero by 2050, significant impact on growth, future fiscal burdens