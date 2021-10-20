IMF's Berger: Evergrande risk to China is contained for now

Commenting on the unfolding risks from indebted China’s property sector, Hedge Berger, International Monetary Fund’s China mission Chief and Assistant Director in the Asia and Pacific Department, said that “Evergrande risk to China is contained for now.”
Additional quotes
China is accumulating downside risks.
China's government has the tools to contain risks.
Deleveraging in China is a positive but they need to take care.
We need to find ways to ease the pressure in the power sector.
Current drivers of the higher PPI are global commodities.
CPI is not so big a problem as consumption is still weak.
We should consider easing in 2022 if growth slows.
